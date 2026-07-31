County Department of ʻŌiwi Resources grant applications to be accepted July 31-Aug. 31, 2026

PC: Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke.

The County of Maui’s Department of ʻŌiwi Resources invites community-based nonprofits to apply for grant funding that advances the department’s mission to protect the cultural resources of Maui Nui and strengthen community connections to Hawaiian knowledge. The average dollar amount of awards is anticipated to range from $25,000 to $50,000.

Grant applications will be accepted from July 31 through Aug. 31, 2026 (late or incomplete applications will not be considered).

An informational webinar will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, to provide an overview of the application process, including eligibility criteria, project narrative and budget, along with required documents. To register for the free webinar, visit the ʻŌiwi Grants webpage at https://www.mauicounty.gov/oiwiresources .

PC: Maui Huliau Foundation and ʻĀinakūkoʻa o Waiohulikai

The amount of funding per division award will be determined once the applications are reviewed. Grant funding will be awarded under each of the department’s divisions, along with a new grant funding category:

Kīpuka Division – ʻŌiwi Strongholds : To safeguard and steward lands of concentrated natural and cultural importance to ensure enduring access to healthy natural resources and spaces where our community may thrive.

: To safeguard and steward lands of concentrated natural and cultural importance to ensure enduring access to healthy natural resources and spaces where our community may thrive. Kumuwaiola Division – ʻŌiwi Resources : To champion and preserve the life-giving, life-sustaining elements of the natural world by defending and amplifying the conditions to ecocultural landscapes and vital native cultural resources.

: To champion and preserve the life-giving, life-sustaining elements of the natural world by defending and amplifying the conditions to ecocultural landscapes and vital native cultural resources. Pai Ka Leo Division – ʻŌiwi Voices : To revive and reinvigorate the use of Hawaiian language in government and in our larger community in sincerity and fidelity to both official languages of Hawaiʻi – English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

: To revive and reinvigorate the use of Hawaiian language in government and in our larger community in sincerity and fidelity to both official languages of Hawaiʻi – English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi. A new grant funding category with a maximum request of $2,500 will be available for Fiscal Year 2027. Kūikawā Grants are special community grants that support cultural events, educational workshops and community activities celebrating Native Hawaiian history and culture. For example, if an organization will hold an event or provide activities to celebrate Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language Month) observed in February, they are welcome to apply for the Kūikawā Grants.

PC: Ke Ao Hāliʻi

For more information on the grant application process, call 808-270-6170 or email oiwigrants@co.maui.hi.us .