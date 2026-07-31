Maui affordable housing manager Laura Valenzuela appointed to the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission

Laura Valenzuela, appointed to Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission. PC: Office of the Governor

Gov. Josh Green appointed Maui affordable housing manager Laura Valenzuela to the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission on Friday. The governor also selected five other community leaders for state oversight roles, including seats on the Hawaiian Homes and Campaign Spending commissions.

Valenzuela brings more than 45 years of residential property management experience to the commission. She currently manages affordable housing on Maui and serves as a certified hospice aide.

“Public service is both a privilege and a responsibility and I look forward to serving the people of Hawaiʻi with independence, thoughtful judgment and an unwavering commitment to the public trust,” Valenzuela said.

Green reappointed Honolulu cardiologist Dr. Robert Hong to the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission alongside Valenzuela. Hong has served on the commission since 2022.

Green also announced appointments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission, including a reappointment of Kali Watson as chair; and members Kanoa Alapai, Gabe Amey and Mike Kaleikini, who is a reappointment.

Watson also serves as director of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. He previously led the department from 1995 to 1998, and he returned to lead the department in 2023.

Appointments to the Hawaiian Homes Commission are subject to confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate.

To the Campaign Spending Commission, the governor chose Wesley Bogdan as a member. Bogdan has more than 30 years of legal experience, in private practice, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands offices of the Attorney General and Public Defender and as legal counsel to two CNMI governors. He was also a CNMI associate judge of the Superior Court from 2017 to 2023.