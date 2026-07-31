Maui police seek help locating woman reported missing by a concerned family member

Sarah Mcclellan

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Sarah Mcclellan, 44, who is known to frequent the Wailuku area.

Mcclellan was reported missing by a concerned family member on Friday, July 24, 2026. Her last reported contact with her family was sometime during May 2026.

Attempts to reach Mcclellan via cell phone were unsuccessful, as it shut off or is inoperable. She is known to operate a white- colored Dodge Caravan bearing Hawaiʻi license plate HLX 228.

A Personal Assistance case was initially documented, and an All Points Bulletin was issued. Despite investigative efforts, no information regarding Mcclellan’s whereabouts has been obtained. The case has since been reclassified as a Missing Persons investigation.

The exact date Mcclellan was last seen remains unknown. However, her last documented contact with law enforcement occurred on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in Hāna, near the gas station.

Mcclellan is described as, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mcclellan, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-019082.