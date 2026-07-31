Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will continue to fade through Saturday. This will be followed by the occasional small, medium period pulse of energy out of the southerly quadrant during the next several days.
A small, medium period easterly swell has been observed at nearshore buoys throughout the day. This swell, generated by Tropical Storm Genevieve in the East Pacific, along with increasing wind waves from the strong trades, is resulting in elevated surf along east- facing shores. East shore surf will peak this weekend (likely below advisory criteria) before gradually declining for several days thereafter.
Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny. West facing shores will remain tiny as well, with the exception of those locations exposed to the south swell wrap.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com