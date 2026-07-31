Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2026

July 31, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 04:04 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 10:35 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:39 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:31 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell will continue to fade through Saturday. This will be followed by the occasional small, medium period pulse of energy out of the southerly quadrant during the next several days. 


A small, medium period easterly swell has been observed at nearshore buoys throughout the day. This swell, generated by Tropical Storm Genevieve in the East Pacific, along with increasing wind waves from the strong trades, is resulting in elevated surf along east- facing shores. East shore surf will peak this weekend (likely below advisory criteria) before gradually declining for several days thereafter. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny. West facing shores will remain tiny as well, with the exception of those locations exposed to the south swell wrap. 




NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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