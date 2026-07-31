Maui Surf Forecast for August 01, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 04:04 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 10:35 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:39 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:31 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell will continue to fade through Saturday. This will be followed by the occasional small, medium period pulse of energy out of the southerly quadrant during the next several days.

A small, medium period easterly swell has been observed at nearshore buoys throughout the day. This swell, generated by Tropical Storm Genevieve in the East Pacific, along with increasing wind waves from the strong trades, is resulting in elevated surf along east- facing shores. East shore surf will peak this weekend (likely below advisory criteria) before gradually declining for several days thereafter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny. West facing shores will remain tiny as well, with the exception of those locations exposed to the south swell wrap.

NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD