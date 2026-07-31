Wai‘anae man arrested on suspicion of illegally hunting on private lands

The Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Wai‘anae man on Saturday, July 25, on suspicion of hunting on private lands without the permission of the landowner.

The owner of a West O‘ahu ranch contacted DLE Saturday morning to report a group of people hunting on private ranch property without permission. The owner also reported hearing what sounded like numerous gun shots in the area where the suspected illegal hunters were located.

DLE investigators immediately responded to the ranch incident. After a short search, DLE detained four people for an investigation: a 24-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl.

After the brief investigation at the scene, the 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of prohibited hunting on private lands without the permission of the landowner. He was subsequently transported to the sheriff receiving desk where the suspect was processed and later released pending investigation.

The criminal investigation of the case is continuing. Additional illegal hunting, firearms, and trespassing charges against the 24-year-old man and the others may be filed after the investigation is completed.

The DLE is reminding the public that illegally hunting or trespassing on private ranches and agriculture lands can result in arrests and significant criminal penalties.

Last year, Gov. Green signed Act 235, otherwise known as “Duke’s Law” into law in Hawai‘i. Under Duke’s law, prohibited hunting on private agricultural lands and ranches is a felony that carries mandatory prison sentences.

“Saturday’s arrest is believed to be the first felony arrest on O‘ahu made under Duke’s Law”, said DLE Deputy Director Ernest Robello. “The DLE would also like to thank the officers from the Department of Land and Natural Resources who also responded to the rancher’s call and provided DLE assistance during the investigation”.

Agricultural crimes—theft of livestock, equipment, or crops—cause significant losses for Hawaii’s farmers and ranchers. These crimes not only impact local food security and economy, but also the sustainability of island agriculture.

Ag crimes in Hawai‘i include the theft of cattle, crops, tools, and vandalism. Ag crimes can be reported anonymously, 24 hours a day, by calling 808-427-3323 or by filling out an electronic form on the DLE’s website, www.law.hawaii.gov