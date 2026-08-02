Maui Jazz & Blues Festival returns to Kapalua, Aug. 31-Sept. 6

Steve Turre. PC: courtesy

The acclaimed Maui Jazz & Blues Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6, 2026, bringing together Grammy Award-winning artists, jazz legends, blues icons, and celebrated local musicians for a week-long celebration of music, culture, and community.

Headlining the festival are internationally acclaimed artists Steve Turre, Eddie Henderson, Javon Jackson, Joanna Connor, Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, and The Iguanas, whose collective careers span Grammy-winning performances, legendary collaborations, and some of the most celebrated stages in jazz, blues, and New Orleans music.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Maui’s northwest coast, the festival continues its tradition of delivering world-class performances while honoring the island’s vibrant culture and enduring spirit. Guests and residents alike can enjoy live music throughout the week, culminating in the festival’s signature main event on Sept. 5.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

“It is incredibly exciting to bring the festival back to the west side for a second consecutive year and continue a tradition that has entertained audiences for more than a decade,” said festival founder and director Kenneth K. Martinez Burgmaier.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the Maui community, we are proud to donate more than 200 tickets to Lahaina fire survivors, giving families the opportunity to experience and enjoy the festival.”

Tickets are on sale now at MauiJazzandBluesFestival.com.

The Iguanas. PC: courtesy

Dates: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2026

Festival Events:

Aug. 31 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary Kick off the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival with the talented Dr. Joie Taylor and jazz pianist, Jeff Helmer.

Sept. 1 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary Take in an evening of blues with Fast Freddy & the Blue Lava Blues Band, known for their energetic performances and signature island-blues sound.

Sept. 2 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary Enjoy an evening of soulful sounds with the House Shakers featuring Keni Blue, bringing a dynamic blend of jazz and blues to Alaloa Lounge.

Sept. 3 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary Celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with a Cajun Zydeco Blues JazzFEST Jubilee featuring the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Band with Mark Johnstone, Dave Graber and Howie Retzner, joined by acclaimed blues guitarist Joanna Connor, The Iguanas, Grammy winner Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, and other jazz legends.

Sept. 4 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary From New Orleans Jazz Fest to Chicago blues and Saturday Night Live, enjoy an all-star evening featuring The Iguanas, Joanna Connor, Javon Jackson, Eddie Henderson, Steve Turre, Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, and Jason Mingledorff.

Sept. 5 | 4:30-9 p.m. | Aloha Garden Pavilion | Main Festival Extravaganza Experience the heart of the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival at the Main Festival Event, featuring an extraordinary lineup of world-class artists and a vibrant celebration of jazz, blues, Cajun, and zydeco sounds. Live performances by: Steve Turre: Award-winning trombonist, conch shell master and longtime Saturday Night Live band member who has performed with icons including Ray Charles and Dizzy Gillespie. Javon Jackson: Grammy-nominated saxophonist and former member of Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, celebrated for blending jazz tradition with modern influences. Eddie Henderson: Grammy-winning jazz trumpet virtuoso known for his distinctive sound and collaborations with legends including Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Bruce Sunpie Barnes: Grammy-winning accordionist and harmonica player who brings an energetic blend of Zydeco and Cajun music to his highly anticipated Maui debut. Joanna Connor: The “Chicago Queen of the Blues,” an award-winning guitarist and vocalist celebrated for her powerhouse performances and exceptional guitar skills. Jason Mingledorff: Grammy-winning saxophonist whose versatile career includes collaborations with Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga, Dr. John and Tony Bennett. The Iguanas: Award-winning New Orleans band known for their vibrant fusion of rock, blues and Latin influences and infectious live performances. Maui Jazz and Blues Festival Band: An ensemble of acclaimed Maui and Hawai‘i musicians celebrating the islands’ rich musical heritage. Tickets: General admission: $145 VIP Tickets: $245 (includes preferred seating) VIP Table for 10: $2,000 (perfect for groups or corporate hosting) Adults 21+ only Purchase online at MauiJazzandBluesFestival.com

Sept. 5 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary The House Shakers featuring Keni Blue return for another evening of soulful jazz and blues.

Sept. 6 | 6-9 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge | Complimentary Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Hana Hou! Enjoy the festival’s final evening with live blues from the Fast Freddy Lava Blues Band featuring harmonica master Kevin Coleman.



Jewel of the South: A New Orleans Cocktail Takeover

Sept. 4 & 5 | 4-10 p.m. | Alaloa Lounge

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua welcomes the acclaimed team behind New Orleans’ Jewel of the South, one of North America’s 50 Best Bars and recipient of the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar. The two-night takeover at Alaloa Lounge will feature signature cocktails, rare spirits and the renowned hospitality of one of the country’s most celebrated cocktail destinations.

Sunday Jazz Brunch

Sept. 6 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Ulana Terrace

Wrap up the festival with a delightful brunch at Ulana Terrace restaurant, featuring blackened shrimp and grits, Jambalaya, gumbo, muffaletta sandwiches, crawfish Mac and cheese, beignets, and more Southern-inspired delights. Enjoy soulful performances by the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival Band featuring acclaimed artists like Joe Cabral, Jason Mingledorf, and Javon Jackson & Friends.

Reservations: $95 for adults | $35 for children ages 6-12 | $15 for children 5 & under Kamaʻāina discount available upon request. Reservations are available on OpenTable or by calling 808-665-7089.



The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Lobby lānai with Firepit.

For information on this year’s venue, visit ritzcarlton.com/maui. Kamaʻāina room rates for the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival are available by calling the resort at 808-669-6200. Valid Hawaiʻi ID is required.