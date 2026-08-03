More than $300,000 from Chan Zuckerberg Kaua‘i Community Fund to support Kauaʻi schools, teachers, and students  

To kick off the new school year, the Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) has committed more than $330,000 in unrestricted funds to support Kauaʻi’s 16 public schools, seven public charter schools, and Kumu’s Cupboard, a nonprofit that provides free supplies to teachers and other educational support staff year-round through its store in Līhuʻe.

“Unrestricted or flexible grants empower our school leaders to direct resources exactly where they are needed most,” said Leila Maeda-Kobayashi, Hawai‘i Department of Education Kaua‘i Complex Area superintendent. “This generous donation from the Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund ensures we can provide a more equitable and supportive learning environment for every student, while also helping Kauaʻi teachers access the supplies they need to help our keiki thrive.”

The Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund founders Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg also joined local donors in sponsoring Kukui Grove’s Back to School Bash — Kauaʻiʻs largest free school supplies giveaway for students in grades K-12, which provided more than 3,000 backpacks filled with required classroom supplies this year.

“Creating a safe, inclusive classroom environment isn’t only about providing school supplies,” said Marissa Sandblom, HCF program director. “Every student learns differently and deserves the opportunity to succeed. By addressing resource disparities and financial pressures facing students, families and educators, we can help remove barriers and cultivate the necessary conditions for meaningful engagement in learning. Through the generosity of donors like Priscilla and Mark, we are helping build a stronger, more resilient education system for Hawai‘i.”

The Chan Zuckerberg Kauaʻi Community Fund was established in 2019 by Chan and Zuckerberg. Their giving is driven and informed by ongoing conversations with local residents, leaders, and service providers.