Young Brothers: Underground fire forces closure of Port at Kaunakakai

The Port of Kaunakakai on Molokaʻi is closed until further notice due to an underground fire reported at the pier, according to an email update provided by the shipping company, Young Brothers.



The Maui Fire Department is actively investigating the cause and extent of the fire. As a result, there is currently no power at the port while emergency crews assess the situation and work to ensure the area is safe.



“We are working closely with the appropriate local authorities and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The port will reopen as soon as it has been deemed safe to do so,” according to Young Brothers.



Sailing schedule changes and cargo availability is posted online at www.youngbrothershawaii.com.

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