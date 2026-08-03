Maui News

Young Brothers: Underground fire forces closure of Port at Kaunakakai

August 3, 2026, 10:35 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Port of Kaunakakai on Molokaʻi is closed until further notice due to an underground fire reported at the pier, according to an email update provided by the shipping company, Young Brothers.
 
The Maui Fire Department is actively investigating the cause and extent of the fire. As a result, there is currently no power at the port while emergency crews assess the situation and work to ensure the area is safe.
 
“We are working closely with the appropriate local authorities and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. The port will reopen as soon as it has been deemed safe to do so,” according to Young Brothers.
 
Sailing schedule changes and cargo availability is posted online at www.youngbrothershawaii.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu