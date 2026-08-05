Lahaina man arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in Kahana

At approximately 5:31 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, police responded to the Sands of Kahana condo-resort located at 4299 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road in Lahaina regarding an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, medic personnel said the victim, a 63-year-old Lahaina man, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

Review of surveillance footage reveals that at approximately 1:45 a.m., a 20-year-old Lahaina man without clothing approached the victim’s office and brutally attacked him before feeling on foot.

At approximately 3:02 a.m., central dispatch received a report regarding a nude male wandering a nearby Kahana neighborhood. At approximately 3:35 p.m., officers located the man, still nude with numerous abrasions. Subsequently, he was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for evaluation before being transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident.

The suspect was arrested for second degree murder and remains in police custody pending charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect saying mug shots, names, and other identifying details are no longer routinely released by the department because of a 9th Circuit ruling that once online, the information remains public indefinitely, even if charges are dropped or the person is found not guilty. However, police say exceptions exist when public safety or crime prevention justifies the release, such as warning the public about dangerous fugitives.