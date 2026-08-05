Maui News

Urgent utility work along Hāna Highway in Kahului, Aug. 11

August 5, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
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Hawaiian Electric crews will perform an urgent pole replacement along the Hāna Highway between Hanamau Street and Hanakai Street in Kahului following a vehicle-pole incident. The work may impact traffic flow on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The crews will be replacing one pole on Hāna Highway between Hanamau Street and Hanakai Street. Traffic lanes will be shifted but no lanes will be closed. The bike lane, shoulder lane and sidewalk in the area will remain open during the work. No service interruption is expected.

Flaggers will be onsite to redirect motorists and safety signs will be posted. Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone and expect delays.

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