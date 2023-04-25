Maui Coronavirus Updates

Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku offering new COVID-19 antibody testing program

April 25, 2023, 5:25 PM HST
Joslyn Shigeta, pharmacy technician, staffs the register recently at Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku. Photo courtesy County of Maui

Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is offering a new COVID-19 antibody testing program that’s free for residents.

Funded by federal COVID-19 funds, the new antibody testing program lets community members analyze their response to past COVID-19 infections or vaccinations by testing antibody levels.

“It’s an opportunity for someone to understand their immunity response and make a personal decision about vaccinations and boosters,” according to Dr. Cory Lehano, owner of Mauliola Pharmacy in a county issued news release.

In 2022, the County of Maui selected Mauliola Pharmacy through a Request For Proposal process aimed at providing COVID-19 community-based testing program. The new antibody testing program is an extension of the services offered, and it is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 money. The federal funds are managed by the County of Maui.

Mauliola Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 antibody testing from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday by appointment only. No insurance is required. To schedule company or organization testing at no cost, call 808-867-0622.

Also, COVID-19 testing, vaccines and treatments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Mauliola Pharmacy. Walk-ins are accepted.

Mauliola Pharmacy is located in the J. Walter Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St., Room 28-5, Wailuku. For information, visit mauliolapharmacy.com.

Comments

