Maui Coronavirus Updates

Updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccines for children as young as 6 months arriving soon

December 9, 2022, 2:06 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Additional eligibility information from the FDA is available here.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has placed orders to supply participating healthcare providers with updated COVID-19 bivalent vaccines for children as young as six months of age.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for keiki-sized vaccines Thursday, Dec. 8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include children ages six months through five years today.

Children ages six months through five years who completed the two dose primary series of Moderna vaccines are eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Children ages six months through four years who received two of the three doses of Pfizer’s primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose. Children who completed all three doses of Pfizer’s primary series are not yet eligible for a bivalent booster.

“The authorization of these updated bivalent vaccines comes at a good time,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “Now young children can get the same protection adults have as families gather for the holidays.”

Initial orders of these updated keiki vaccines are expected to arrive early next week. Healthcare providers can administer the bivalent vaccines as soon as they arrive, according to the DOH.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parents can find information about providers and the services they offer at vaccines.gov or by visiting the vaccine finder map at https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Shark Human Encounter Reported In Kihei 2Maui Police Share Insight On Missing Persons Investigations 3Three Visitors From Kazakhstan Cited After Entering Mauna Loa Closed Areas 4Wind Advisory For Portions Of Maui Lanaʻi And Kahoʻolawe Warning For Big Island Summits 5Maui Mayor Elect Richard Bissen Seeks Resumes Statewide To Serve Administration 6Ledcor Plans Nearly 1000 Homes In S Maui After Previous Luxury Proposal Had Pushback