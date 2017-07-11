Haleakalā National Park continues its recruitment of local volunteers for its latest “pine pulling” project, on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Three non-native pine species (Monterey pine, Mexican weeping pine, and maritime pine) are highly invasive. Rangers say they displace endemic and endangered species, change soil chemistry, and increase the potential for wildfire in habitats not adapted to fire. Park staff, partners, and volunteers periodically pull young pines to keep them from spreading throughout the park.

Volunteers will physically remove young trees from the Summit District by either pulling out very young pines, or sawing down small older ones. Transportation, training, hand tools, gloves, and other equipment will be provided.

Volunteers will be picked up at an upcountry Maui location at 8:15 a.m. or at Māʻalaea Harbor at 7:30 a.m., work for two hours, and be dropped off by 1 p.m. Volunteers are asked to bring water, snacks, and sun protection; wear sturdy shoes, dress in layers, and be prepared to hike on uneven surfaces.

Volunteers are asked to sign up by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 14, by contacting Amandine Maury at (808) 572-4487. Space is limited to 10 people.