There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be ankle/waist high or less today.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best breaks catching the swell could get up to tummy/chest high. Spots blocked from the swell will be flat.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best breaks catching the swell could get up to tummy/chest high. Spots blocked from the swell will be flat.

No significant swells are expected through much of the week, with surf remaining well below advisory levels on all shores. The models show a long period south swell could arrive Saturday

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

