Increased Showers & Humidity Expected

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · July 11, 2017, 1:27 AM HST (Updated July 10, 2017, 11:32 PM) · 0 Comments
no slideshowAlerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are forecast into the weekend with an area of increased moisture will move across the state Tuesday through Thursday increasing humidity levels and showers especially in windward and mauka spots. A bit drier weather pattern can be expected late Thursday and into the weekend.

     

    Today 

    We expect east winds around 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures are forecast from 84° to 89°. Partly sunny skies with scattered showers.

    UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

     

    Tonight

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward and mauka areas and scattered showers for leeward spots. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 to 20 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    

    

    

    

    

    

    

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

