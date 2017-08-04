Maui police responded to 18 burglaries, 26 vehicle thefts and 29 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from July 23-29, 2017.

Burglaries were up 38%, with 18 incidents reported over the seven day period, up from the 13 burglaries reported the week before. Vehicle thefts were up 24% from the week before when 21 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins were down 9% from the 32 break-ins reported last week.

Of the 26 vehicles reported stolen, seven have since been recovered.

Both Ha‘ikū and Kā‘anapali saw noticeable increases in crime compared to the week before. There were 12 crimes reported in Ha‘ikū over the seven-day period opposed to four from the week before and there were six crimes reported in Kā‘anapali from the two reported the week prior.

The majority of vehicle break-ins were at reoccurring locations. Over the seven day period there were three at Twin Falls, two at Bamboo Forest, four at Kanaha Beach Park and two at Big Beach. From July 1-29, there have been 11 vehicle break-ins at Twin Falls, seven at Big Beach, six at Waihou Springs Trail, five at Kanaha Beach Park, and four at Bamboo Forest.

Nearly 67% of all break-ins at Twin Falls in July happened on a Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays between noon and 5 p.m. Four of the break-ins at Big Beach occurred on a Monday, three of them were after 7 p.m.

*Here is a map of where the incidents have occurred since July 1, 2017. Red is burglaries, yellow is vehicle break-ins and blue is vehicle thefts.

The complete list of locations affected and times in which the incidents occurred are as follows:

18 Burglaries

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, July 23: 300 block of W Kuiaha Rd at Pauwela Cannery at Baked on Maui, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, July 24: 0-100 block of Hale Pili Way at a jobsite under construction, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Monday, July 24: 100 block of Pauwela Rd at Ha‘ikū Elementary School, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Monday, July 24: 600 block of Kauhikoa Rd, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Lahaina

Sunday, July 23: 900 block of Front St at Lahaina Outlet, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Kahului

Tuesday, July 25: 0-100 block of Cameron Way at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Attempted Burglary

Thursday, July 27: 100 block of Oha‘a St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, July 28: 0-100 block of Aoloa Loop, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, July 29: 200 block of Kahiki St, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Nāpili

Tuesday, July 25: 3700 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Maui Lani Apartments, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Wailuku

Tuesday, July 25: 100 block of Olu Dr, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Wednesday, July 26: 300 block of N Market St at Banana Bungalow, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Wednesday, July 26: 0-100 block of Ka Ikena Loop, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, July 27: 3000 block of Alaneo Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Wednesday, July 26: 500 block of Kekaulike Ave, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, July 28: 0-100 block of Hoihoi Pl, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Lāna‘i

Thursday, July 27: 900 block of Naha St, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kā‘anapali

Saturday, July 29: 2300 block of Kā‘anapali Pkwy at Westin Maui Resort, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

26 Vehicle Thefts

Kā‘anapali

Monday, July 24, 5:55 a.m.: 2500 block of Kekaa Dr at Fairway Shops, MMT378, 2005 Honda CR-V, Black

Monday, July 24, 5:55 a.m.: 2500 block of Kekaa Dr at Fairway Shops, MKN759, 2001 Ford Explorer, Gold – RECOVERED

Friday, July 28, 5:26 a.m.: 2600 block of Kekaa Dr at Maui El Dorado, Golf Cart, Blue/Tan

Saturday, July 29, 12:10 p.m.: 200 block of Nohea Kai Dr at Hyatt Regency Gravel parking lot, MFR650, 2000 Dodge Caravan, Gray – RECOVERED

Kahului

Monday, July 24, 3:09 p.m.: 0-100 block of Vevau St at Waterfront Apartments, LFY619, 1987 Toyota Camry, Tan – RECOVERED

Monday, July 24, 9:51 a.m.: 0-100 block of Hobron Ave at Mercedes Dealership, LAN573, 1996 Nissan Altima, Purple – RECOVERED

Tuesday, July 25, 10:52 a.m.: 0-100 block of Pakaula St at Home Depot, MWT522, 1987 Toyota SR5, Blue – RECOVERED

Thursday, July 27, 7:18 a.m.: 0-100 block of Nano St, 2016 Moped, White

Thursday, July 27, 12:11 p.m.: Kele St/Koloa St on north shoulder of Kele St in area of 417 Kele St, LGL710, 2002 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Friday, July 28, 12:14 a.m.: 200 block of E Wakea Ave at Paradise Supermarket, DJ603, 1995 Honda Civic, Red

Lahaina

Monday, July 24, 3 p.m.: 700 block of Luakini St at Crossroads Apartments, M79141, 2012 Genuine Moped, Red

Tuesday, July 25, 8:47 p.m.: 800 block of Front St at Dirty Monkey, M00076, 2016 Riviera Moped, White

Tuesday, July 25, 10:37 p.m.: 400 block of Front St at Main House, 2014 Yamaha Motorcycle, Orange

Saturday, July 29, 5:07 p.m.: 500 block of Front St at private parking lot across from 505, MLV646, 2003 Dodge Dakota, Silver

Kīhei

Monday, July 24, 9:58 a.m.: 2300 block of S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Alii Kai upper parking lot, LGY196, 1987 Toyota Pickup, Green

Wednesday, July 26, 5:49 a.m.: Kenolio Rd/Uwapo Rd South of Uwapo on Mauka side of road, LBU959, 2000 Dodge Durango, Blue

Friday, July 28, 1:52 p.m.: 100 block of Uwapo Rd at Kīhei Villages, 549MVS, 2017 KYMCO Motorcycle, Red/Black

Friday, July 28, 11:01 a.m.: 1900 block of S Kīhei Rd, LAB689, 2010 Kia Sol, Cream

Waiehu

Tuesday, July 25, 8:47 a.m.: 1300 block of Kilou St, LHE914, 2004 Ford ECO350, White

Ha‘ikū

Wednesday, July 26, 9:06 a.m.: Hāna Hwy/Ulalena Loop, MZX440, 1994 Chevy Prism, Silver

Saturday, July 29, 12:39 p.m.: 0-100 block of Akahai Pl, BKD1653, 2006 Chevy Silverado, White

Nāpili

Thursday, July 27, 9:02 a.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at Sunset Terrace, M79142, 2013 Genuine Moped, Red

Mauna Loa

Thursday, July 27, 12:42 p.m.: 11600 Mauna Loa Hwy at MM 460-16, JWC458, 1994 Ford Mustang, Green – RECOVERED

Wailuku

Friday, July 28, 10:11 a.m.: 1000 block of Eha St fronting building 1010 Eha St, LAH745, 1998 Toyota Tacoma, Green

Saturday, July 29, 4:09 a.m.: 300 block of Mahalani St at Hale O Manao Lana Hou, LFL085, 2014 Subaru Crosstrek, Maroon – RECOVERED

Māʻalaea

Saturday, July 29, 1:04 p.m.: 0-100 block of Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd at Māʻalaea Harbor, VC8664, 1998 Honda Civic, White

29 Vehicle Break-Ins

Ha‘ikū

Sunday, July 23, 1:19 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2017 Jeep SUV, Gray

Sunday, July 23, 3:26 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2016 Buick Regal, Silver

Sunday, July 23, 11:44 a.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail/MP 7, 2016 BMW 528i, Gray

Sunday, July 23, 3:41 p.m.: 200 block of Pe‘ahi Rd, 2016 Honda Civic, Blue

Wednesday, July 26, 2:44 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy at Twin Falls, 2015 Nissan Armada, Silver

Wednesday, July 26, 3:24 p.m.: Hāna Hwy at Bamboo Forest Trail, 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe, Maroon

Lahaina

Sunday, July 23, 6:15 a.m.: 100 block of Wahikuli Rd in driveway, 1998 Dodge Dakota, Green

Saturday, July 29, 5:36 p.m.: Hanakao‘o Beach Park, 2004 Mazda B3000, Green

Saturday, July 29, 11:37 a.m.: Hanakao‘o Beach Park at Canoe Beach, 2005 Mazda B4000, White

Pā‘ia

Sunday, July 23, 1:01 p.m.: 0-100 block of Hāna Hwy at Pā‘ia Municipal Lot, 2015 Nissan Quest, Gray

Nāpili

Sunday, July 23, 12:51 p.m.: 3600 block of Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd at guest parking lot at Sunset Terrace, 1995 Honda Accord, Red

Tuesday, July 25, 5:07 p.m.: Hui Dr/Lower Honoapi‘ilani Rd, 2017 Hyundai Elantra, Blue

Kahului

Monday, July 24, 8:23 a.m.: 0-100 block of Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2012 Nissan Altima, Gray

Tuesday, July 25, 7:09 p.m.: 0-100 block of Pakaula St at Home Depot, 2016 Toyota Tacoma, Orange

Tuesday, July 25, 3:48 p.m.: 0-100 block of Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 1999 Ford ECO150, Gray

Tuesday, July 25, 3:48 p.m.: 0-100 block of Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park Campground parking lot, 2004 Ford ECO350, Green/White

Tuesday, July 25, 3:48 p.m.: 0-100 block of Alahao St at Kanaha Beach Park, 2008 Ford ECO150, Silver

Saturday, July 29, 11:53 p.m.: 0-100 block of Ka‘ahumanu Ave at Asian Cuisine, 1999 Subaru Forester, Green

Mākena

Monday, July 24, 7:02 p.m.: 6600 block of Mākena Rd at Big Beach, 2001 Toyota Tacoma, White

Monday, July 24, 7:27 p.m.: 6600 block of Mākena Rd at Big Beach 2nd Entrance, 2002 Toyota Tacoma, Green

Tuesday, July 25, 3:25 p.m.: Oneuli Beach Access Rd, 2016 Hyundai Tucson, Blue

Friday, July 28, 4:40 p.m.: Mākena Alanui Rd at Po‘olenalena Beach, 2015 Chevy Tahoe, Black

Makawao

Tuesday, July 25, 12:45 p.m: 1800 block of Baldwin Ave at Lumeria Maui, 2010 Ford F150, Blue

Tuesday, July 25, 11:35 a.m.: Kahakapao Rd/Waiahiwi Rd at Kahakapao Trail, 2014 Honda Odyssey, Maroon

Tuesday, July 25, 12:11 p.m.: Olinda Rd at Waihou Springs Trail, 2007 Nissan Versa, Red

Kīhei

Tuesday, July 25, 4:25 p.m.: N Kīhei Rd/Mokulele Hwy at beach area near MP2, 2006 Toyota Tacoma, Silver

Wednesday, July 26, 5:44 p.m.: 100 block of Pauloa Pl on roadway, 2007 Ford F150, Black

Waiehu

Friday, July 28, 12:26 p.m.: Kahekili Hwy at 13 Crossings, 2007 Chevy Express, White/Red

Kā‘anapali

Saturday, July 29, 12:50 p.m.: 100 block of Halelo St, 2007 Ford ECO350, White

*The locations are provided by a report from Maui Police Department, not all of the locations are the exact location where the crime occurred, unless otherwise specified. Locations listed are on the same block where the incidents occurred, but may not have occurred in that exact location on the map. i.e: 300 block of XYZ St. will show where the 300 block of XYZ street is located.