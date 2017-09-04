Gene Zarro, CEO South Maui Learning ʻOhana, has announced that the Kīhei Charter School, A new Century Public Charter, will be opening on schedule in August 2018 with an expected K-12 enrollment of 625 students.

Administrators say the school is a public school and free to attend like any other public school. There is no tuition.

As a result of the planned school expansion and enrollment adjustments a limited number of student slots have opened up for this school year in various grade levels for parents who may wish to apply to register their children now, or transfer into the school.

The charter school accepts students from all areas of Maui.

Parents can download an application from the website, kiheicharter.org. They can also call (808) 875-0700 for a location where they can pick up an application.

Once parents turn in the application, it goes to student records that will then see what space is available. The parent will either be informed that their student is accepted and will be sent enrollment packs or they will be given a wait list number and the school will keep in contact with them.

Established by community education advocates in 2001, the mission of the Kīhei Charter School is “To conceptualize, organize, and build innovative learning environments with custom designed educational programs that will prepare students for a satisfying and productive life in the 21st Century.” The school is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.