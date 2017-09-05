AD
ADVERTISEMENT

SW Fading, New WNW Filling in Late Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 5, 2017, 1:06 AM HST (Updated September 4, 2017, 10:24 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Aaron Lynton

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less to start today. Over the second half of the day we could see waves building to chest/shoulder high by sunset.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    West: Surf heights are expected to be waist high today. The best breaks could get up to chest on the sets.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high today. The best breaks could get up to chest on the sets.

    Our current south swell is forecast to continue slowly trending down into Tuesday and then holding pretty steady through the end of the work week. A small southwest swell is also forecast to mix in.

    A new west-northwest is forecast to start filing in Thursday and Friday. This energy is forecast to shift out of the northwest for the weekend.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD