Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less to start today. Over the second half of the day we could see waves building to chest/shoulder high by sunset.

ADVERTISEMENT

West: Surf heights are expected to be waist high today. The best breaks could get up to chest on the sets.

South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high today. The best breaks could get up to chest on the sets.

Our current south swell is forecast to continue slowly trending down into Tuesday and then holding pretty steady through the end of the work week. A small southwest swell is also forecast to mix in.

A new west-northwest is forecast to start filing in Thursday and Friday. This energy is forecast to shift out of the northwest for the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**