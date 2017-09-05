AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Muggy, Hazy Conditions Continue Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 5, 2017, 1:13 AM HST (Updated September 4, 2017, 10:23 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Because of light and variable winds, warm and muggy conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday. The light winds will lead to some afternoon and evening clouds with spotty showers focused over interior and leeward spots. At night, skies will mostly clear up. A return to trade winds is expected starting Wednesday and into the upcoming weekend.

     

    Today

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We expect daytime sea breezes up to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. In the afternoon, clouds will build for interior and leeward areas with isolated showers. Temperature up to 85° to 90°.

    UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies for leeward areas with clearing skies as land breezes take hold. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be local land breezes up to 10 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD