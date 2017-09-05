Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Because of light and variable winds, warm and muggy conditions are expected to continue through Tuesday. The light winds will lead to some afternoon and evening clouds with spotty showers focused over interior and leeward spots. At night, skies will mostly clear up. A return to trade winds is expected starting Wednesday and into the upcoming weekend.

Today

ADVERTISEMENT

We expect daytime sea breezes up to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. In the afternoon, clouds will build for interior and leeward areas with isolated showers. Temperature up to 85° to 90°.

UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies for leeward areas with clearing skies as land breezes take hold. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be local land breezes up to 10 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***