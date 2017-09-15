Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist high today.

West: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best spots could get a bit bigger on the sets. Spots blocked by our smaller islands will be smaller.

South: Surf heights are expected to be knee/waist high today. The best spots could get a bit bigger on the sets.

Our current small southerly swell is forecast to begin fading Friday but keep some fun little waves going through the weekend. Meanwhile, another stronger storm with a wider fetch is forecast for the weekend with wave heights possibly up to waist/chest high.

Our current northerly swell is below advisory levels and is beginning to fade Friday.

Small along east shores because of the light winds but picking up as we get into the weekend and trade winds build back in.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

