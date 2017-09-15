AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Muggy, Hazy Conditions Continue Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · September 15, 2017, 1:32 AM HST (Updated September 14, 2017, 10:35 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Afternoon sea breeze conditions are forecast to bring pop up showers over interior and leeward areas today and into the evening. Some could be locally heavy. At night, land breezes will clear out most clouds and showers. The trade winds will return for the weekend becoming moderate to breezy.

     

    Today  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We expect light and variable winds up to 15 mph with afternoon sea breezes developing. Partly cloudy with isolated pop up showers in the afternoon. Volcanic haze is expected. Temperatures up to 86° to 91° and feeling warmer due to the higher heat index.

    UV index at 11 (“extreme” exposure level)

     

    Tonight

    Mostly cloudy skies with some showers to start with clearing as the land breeze takes hold. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be light and variable up to 15 mph with land breezes developing.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD