Looking Ahead

Afternoon sea breeze conditions are forecast to bring pop up showers over interior and leeward areas today and into the evening. Some could be locally heavy. At night, land breezes will clear out most clouds and showers. The trade winds will return for the weekend becoming moderate to breezy.

Today

We expect light and variable winds up to 15 mph with afternoon sea breezes developing. Partly cloudy with isolated pop up showers in the afternoon. Volcanic haze is expected. Temperatures up to 86° to 91° and feeling warmer due to the higher heat index.

UV index at 11 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with some showers to start with clearing as the land breeze takes hold. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be light and variable up to 15 mph with land breezes developing.

