A fire on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Wailuku Gymnasium damaged bleachers and forced the closure of the gym yesterday morning.

The fire was reported at 7:44 a.m. after area residents reported seeing smoke coming from the gym roof.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a rubbish can on fire inside the gym, which also damaged a portion of the lower bleachers.

The fire was extinguished at 8:03 a.m. and damage was estimated at $1,500.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire was intentionally set.

Maui Police Department is investigating the incident.

Wailuku Gym will remain closed until further notice.

The Maui County

Department of Parks & Recreation has contacted all permit holders for the gym to notify them of the closure.