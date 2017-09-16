Fire Closes Down Wailuku Gym Until Further NoticeSeptember 16, 2017, 3:04 PM HST (Updated September 16, 2017, 3:06 PM) · 1 Comment
A fire on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Wailuku Gymnasium damaged bleachers and forced the closure of the gym yesterday morning.
The fire was reported at 7:44 a.m. after area residents reported seeing smoke coming from the gym roof.
Fire crews arrived at the scene to find a rubbish can on fire inside the gym, which also damaged a portion of the lower bleachers.
The fire was extinguished at 8:03 a.m. and damage was estimated at $1,500.
Preliminary investigation shows the fire was intentionally set.
Maui Police Department is investigating the incident.
Wailuku Gym will remain closed until further notice.
The Maui County
Department of Parks & Recreation has contacted all permit holders for the gym to notify them of the closure.