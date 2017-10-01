Maui police responded to 811 Front Street in Lahaina on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at approximately 10p.m., in response to witnesses who reported that two males approached a monk seal that was sleeping on the shoreline south of the address and attempted to push it back into the water.

One of the men allegedly kicked the seal.

Police located the two men nearby as they were identified by witnesses.

They were arrested for the offense of Taking of a Monk Seal Prohibited.

Both of them were subsequently charged and bail set at $1,000 each.

The males were identified as 38-year-old Lucas Meister of Lahaina and 21-year-old Daniel Davison of Lahaina.