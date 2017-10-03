A 77-year-old Ha‘ikū woman suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Kauhikoa Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 201,7 on Kauhikoa Road north of Mai Place in Haʻikū.

Police say the accident occurred as a red 2001 Volswagen Passat four-door sedan was traveling north down Kauhikoa Road and went left of the center on a bend in the roadway and into opposing lane of travel. The vehicle then left the roadway onto the opposite shoulder, went up a dirt embankment and came to rest after colliding with a tree.

The driver, identified as Maryvonne P. Kosatschkow, was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Kosatschkow was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 12th traffic fatality of 2017, compared to 13 at the same time last year.