Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today. The best exposures could get up to overhead on the sets but easing through the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

West: Spots catching northwest swell could get up to chest/head high or more. Spots open to the southwest may get up to waist high.

South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less.

Small surf is forecast for southerly exposures. New small southwest is forecast to fill in today, peak Wednesday and fade thereafter. Not expected to get very much past waist high. Hawaii could see a swell out of the south-southeast later this week.

Fun north-northwest pulse peaked yesterday and is forecast to gradually ease up through Wednesday. A small reinforcement is forecast to fill in Wednesday night but it should be short-lived and fade pretty fast on Thursday.

Trade swell is forecast to begin building as early as Tuesday and could be at advisory levels by Thursday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**