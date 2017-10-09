Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East-facing shores until 6 a.m. Monday.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today. The best breaks could get up to slightly overhead on the sets.

West: Spots catching northwest swell could get up to chest/head high today. Spots open to the southwest may get up to chest high at the best spots.

South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today. The best breaks could get up to chest high on the sets.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east facing shores through early Monday morning. Northerly surf should trend down Monday.

A mix of south-southeast and southwest swells will keep surf from going flat along south- facing shores through early next week.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

