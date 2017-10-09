AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Northerly Swell Has Peaked, Trending Down

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 9, 2017, 1:28 AM HST (Updated October 8, 2017, 11:24 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East-facing shores until 6 a.m. Monday.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today. The best breaks could get up to slightly overhead on the sets.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    West: Spots catching northwest swell could get up to chest/head high today. Spots open to the southwest may get up to chest high at the best spots.

    South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today. The best breaks could get up to chest high on the sets.

    A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for the east facing shores through early Monday morning. Northerly surf should trend down Monday.

    A mix of south-southeast and southwest swells will keep surf from going flat along south- facing shores through early next week.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD