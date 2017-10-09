AD
Light Winds Today, Transitioning to Trades Tonight

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 9, 2017, 1:18 AM HST (Updated October 8, 2017, 11:23 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East-facing shores until 6 a.m. Monday.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Monday is a transition day from light wind conditions to trade wind conditions. A weak disturbance high in the atmosphere is forecast to develop near the islands starting Tuesday. This could cause a slight increase in windward and mauka showers. Deep tropical moisture is expected to spread up from the southeast over the islands by the middle of the week with humid conditions and a wet trade wind weather pattern starting Thursday.

     

    Today 

    We expect variable winds up to 15 mph today. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the morning with afternoon clouds building and the possibility of isolated showers. Hazy skies. Temperatures up to 84° to 89° and feeling warmer due to the light wind conditions.

    UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be light trades up to 15 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
