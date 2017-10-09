Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East-facing shores until 6 a.m. Monday.

Looking Ahead

Monday is a transition day from light wind conditions to trade wind conditions. A weak disturbance high in the atmosphere is forecast to develop near the islands starting Tuesday. This could cause a slight increase in windward and mauka showers. Deep tropical moisture is expected to spread up from the southeast over the islands by the middle of the week with humid conditions and a wet trade wind weather pattern starting Thursday.

Today

We expect variable winds up to 15 mph today. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for the morning with afternoon clouds building and the possibility of isolated showers. Hazy skies. Temperatures up to 84° to 89° and feeling warmer due to the light wind conditions.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be light trades up to 15 mph.

