The 47th annual Maui Marathon is coming up this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.

Drivers should expect traffic delays, road closures and re-routing throughout the morning of the event and until approximately 1:30 p.m. (see below).

The Marathon starts in Kahului at 5 am and the Half-Marathon, 10K and 5k start between 6 and 6:30 a.m. in Kā‘anapali.

Several off-duty police officers will be posted throughout the course directing traffic for the safety of all runners.

Drive safely and be aware of runners on the road.

The race directors of the Maui Marathon would like to thank the community for their patience so that the runners may enjoy a safe and enjoyable event.

Road and Lane Closure Schedule

Ho‘okele Street (south-bound) from Hāna Highway to Mokulele Highway closed to traffic

from 4:15–5:45 a.m.

Mokulele Highway (Kahului-bound) from Ho‘okele Street to Airport Access Road closed to

traffic 4:15–5:45 a.m.

Kuihelani Highway/Dairy Road/Pu‘unēnē Avenue intersection will be regulated by off-duty

police officers from 4:30 – 6:00 AM

Kuihelani Highway outer Kahului-bound lane from Pu‘unēnē Avenue to Honoapi‘ilani Highway will

be closed allowing for a large safe travel area for runners while leaving the inner lane open for

vehicular traffic.

Honoapi‘ilani Highway, Wailuku-bound lanes within the Pali tunnel, will be closed from 5:30 to

11:00 a.m. to give runners safe travel through the tunnel. Two off-duty police officers, one on

each side, will be posted at the tunnel and alternate traffic flow through the tunnel.

Entire length of Front Street, Wailuku-bound (south) lane only, will be closed from 4:15 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m.

The entire mauka lane of Kā‘anapali Parkway will be closed for the duration of the event and will result in contraflow of traffic to resorts and Whalers Village.

Set-up of finish line will start Saturday and traffic on the Kā‘anapali Parkway mauka lane specifically from the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, and Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel will be closed. Contraflow of traffic will be established to resorts and Whalers Village.

Keka‘a Drive will be closed from the Kualapa Loop to the Kā‘anapali Parkway for the duration of the event.

Traffic from the Royal Lahaina Resort and residents will enter and exit from the Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Entry to Kā‘anapali Parkway will only be accessible from the Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

For more information about the Maui Marathon can be found at www.mauimarathon.com.

