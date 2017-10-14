Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist/chest high today. The best breaks could get up to shoulder/head high.

ADVERTISEMENT

West: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be knee/waist high today with some tummy/chest high sets. Spots catching the northerly swell could be up to waist/chest high.

South: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be knee/waist high today with some tummy/chest high sets.

Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast to build into the weekend up to about head high, possibly overhead by Sunday. We expect a northwest swell to fill in Sunday into Monday and some trade swell late next week.

A new southwest swell is forecast to build for southern exposures late Saturday into Sunday, peak late Sunday around waist/chest high and hold through Monday / Tuesday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**