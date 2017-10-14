AD
Trades Becoming Breezy, Conditions Improving

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 14, 2017, 1:19 AM HST (Updated October 13, 2017, 8:58 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    More settled weather is forecast to return to the state Saturday and into next week. Trades are forecast to become breezy on Saturday and windy Sunday through much of next week.

     

    Today & Sunday

    We expect east winds around 15 to 25 mph this weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

    UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight & Sunday Night

    Mostly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 74° to 79°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 to 25 mph.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

     

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

