Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday.

Looking Ahead

More settled weather is forecast to return to the state Saturday and into next week. Trades are forecast to become breezy on Saturday and windy Sunday through much of next week.

Today & Sunday

We expect east winds around 15 to 25 mph this weekend. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 74° to 79°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 to 25 mph.

