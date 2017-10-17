Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Tuesday for south shores and 6 p.m. Wednesday for east facing shores.

Gale Warning: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be waist/chest high today. The best breaks could get up to shoulder high. Trade swell could get overhead at the best exposures.

West: Surf heights are expected to be waist/shoulder high today for spots open to the swells with northerly influence. The best breaks could get up to head high. Trade swell could get overhead at the best exposures. Spots catching the southwest could get up to chest/head high.

South: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be chest/head high today.

Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast to hold up to chest / head high with overhead sets. A new north-northwest pulse is forecast to fill in Friday with another northwest pulse expected for Monday.

Our current south swell is forecast to slowly fade for southern exposures Tuesday through Saturday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

