Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Tuesday for south shores and 6 p.m. Wednesday for east facing shores.

Gale Warning: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Windy trade wind weather is expected to stay in place through much of the work week, with the winds slowing down slightly Friday and into the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, but showers will reach leeward areas from time to time as well due to the strong trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today

We expect east winds around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Temperatures up to 83° to 88°.

UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with windward showers likely and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 to 30 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***