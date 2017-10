+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Fire: Hāna Highway, Mile Marker 11.

Maui Now received an unofficial report of brush fire attended by six Maui Fire Department vehicles.

Maui County officials report that Hāna Highway in Ha‘ikū is closed between the bottom of Maliko Gulch and Pauwela Road due to a brush fire. Maui Police and Maui Fire Departments are on scene.