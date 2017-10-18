The County of Maui Department of Finance announced it will be holding a real property tax sale on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 and will continue the sale on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 if necessary. The sale will auction off properties that have been delinquent for three or more years and have received their final notice of tax sale.

The tax sale will be held at Kīhei Community Center, located at 303 East Līpoa Street in Kīhei. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with the auction beginning at 9:30 a.m.

As of Oct. 16, 2017, there are two properties scheduled to be sold at the tax sale. Properties may still be removed from the tax sale list if all taxes, penalties, interest and costs have been paid in full, or payments arrangements made prior to the date of the sale.

Information on the tax sale, including a list of the properties being sold and Frequently Asked Questions, may be found on the County of Maui website (select Delinquent Tax Accounts).

The list has also been posted at the Real Property Tax Collections office, located at the Maui Mall Service Center, Suite A-18; at Kalana O Maui (County building); Hoapili Hale (Judiciary building); the Molokaʻi Real Property Tax Office; and the Lānaʻi Senior Center.

For more information, call the Real Property Tax Collections office at 270-7697.