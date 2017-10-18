Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Wednesday for east facing shores.

Gale Warning: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wind Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Lāna’i & Kaho’olawe

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today. The best breaks could get up to overhead on the sets. Spots not catching the trade swell but catching the northwest could get up to knee/waist high with some plusses.

West: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today. The best breaks could get up to overhead on the sets. Spots not catching the trade swell but catching the northwest could get up to knee/waist high with some plusses. Spots catching the southwest could get up to chest/shoulder high in the morning and dropping.

South: Spots catching the south-southwest swell are forecast to be chest/shoulder high today in the morning but fading.

Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast to hold up to chest / head high with overhead sets. A new north-northwest pulse is forecast to fill in Friday with another northwest pulse expected for Monday.

Our current south swell is forecast to slowly fade for southern exposures through Saturday. Size will be down to about knee/waist high by Wednesday / Thursday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**