Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Wednesday for east facing shores.

Gale Warning: Through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wind Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Lāna’i & Kaho’olawe

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Windy trade wind weather is forecast to stay in place through most of the work week. On Friday winds are expected to slowly weaken, this will continue into the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka spots with some reaching leeward areas from time to time blowing in on our strong winds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today

We expect east to northeast winds around 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Partly sunny skies are forecast with passing windward showers. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with passing windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the east to northeast around 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***