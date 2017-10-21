Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today for spots open to the trade swell. Northwest swell is up to about chest/head high as well. New north-northwest starts building Sunday afternoon.

West: Surf heights are expected to be chest/head high today for spots open to the trade swell. Spots not catching the trade swell but catching the northwest could get up to chest/head high. Spots catching the southwest could get up to knee/waist high in the morning and dropping.

South: Spots catching the southwest could get up to knee/waist high in the morning and dropping.

Northeast trade swell for eastern exposures is forecast fade through the weekend as the trades weaken. Our current north-northwest pulse has filled and is dropping today, another northwest pulse is filling in on Sunday afternoon and hold into Monday.

Our current south swell is forecast to slowly fade for southern exposures through Saturday. A fun south-southwest is forecast to build Sunday and peak Monday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

