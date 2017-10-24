Public hearings on proposed amendments to the State Commission on Water Resource Management administrative rules pertaining to water use, wells, and stream diversion works will be held island-wide with the first meeting taking place in Wailuku on Oct. 30.

Officials say the proposed amendments will increase the maximum fine amount from $1,000 to $5,000 for violations, consistent with the State Water Code; and increase the filing fee for well construction and pump installation from $25 to $300.

Hearings will begin at 6 p.m. as follows:

Wailuku, Maui Oct. 30, 2017, at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Place

Honolulu, O‘ahu Nov. 6, 2017, at Kalanimoku Building, Board Room 132, 1151 Punchbowl St.

Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i Nov. 8, 2017, at West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Bldg. A, Conf. Room A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy.

Hilo, Hawai‘i Nov. 9, 2017, at Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi St. Suite 1

Lihu‘e, Kaua‘i Nov. 17, 2017, at Lihu‘e Civic Center, Rooms 2A & 2B, 4444 Rice St.

The public is invited to attend all meetings and present their views, orally or in writing. Written statements may be submitted at the public hearings or to the Commission on Water Resource Management at 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 227, Honolulu, HI 96813 up to one week following the hearing date.

The proposed rule amendments can be reviewed online or can be reviewed in person at the CWRM office at 1151 Punchbowl Street Rm. 227, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except state holidays.

If unable to review online or in person, a copy can be mailed after payment of the required fees for postage, upon verbal or written request to the Commission on Water Resource Management at the above address, or by phone: 587-0214.

The hearing locations are disability accessible. If special needs are required, i.e. large print, taped materials, sign language interpreter, etc. call 587-0214 at least one week prior to the designated date and time of the public hearings.