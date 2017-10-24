Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Through this afternoon. Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding.

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday. North shores of Molokai and Maui.

ADVERTISEMENT

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday for north winds 15 to 25 knots.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is up to about double overhead.

West: Surf heights are expected to be double overhead today for spots open to the northwest. Spots catching the southwest are forecast around waist/shoulder high.

South: Spots catching the southwest could get up to waist/shoulder high.

A northwest reinforcement is expected to fill in Wednesday with a larger northwest forecast for Friday.

A fun south-southwest is expected to keep waves waist/chest/shoulder high through the middle of the week before slowly fading Thursday and into the weekend.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**