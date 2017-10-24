Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Through this afternoon. Heavy showers associated with an upper trough and cold front moving down the island chain could result in flash flooding.

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday. North shores of Molokai and Maui.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Wednesday for north winds 15 to 25 knots.

Looking Ahead

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms associated with a strong cold front and upper trough could lead to flash flooding across Maui County and the Big Island today. The front will move through Maui County today, then stall out between Maui and the Big Island tonight and Wednesday, before shifting east of the Big Island Wednesday night into Thursday. Cooler and drier air with northerly winds will follow the front through the second half of the week.

Today

We expect north winds around 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Those winds will fill in behind the front. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with frequent showers in the morning and numerous showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible again today. Conditions should improve as the front moves past Maui County. Temperatures up to 81° to 86°.

UV index at 8 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be out of the north around 15 mph.

