The Maui Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Cy Ribucan, who is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.

MPD describes Ribucan as 22-years-old, 5’9″, about 130 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Police officials say persons should not approach or attempt to detain Ribucan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (808)244-6400 or 911 in an emergency.