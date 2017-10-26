Maui police responded to a Kahului residence on Tuesday night after receiving a call for a domestic violence complaint involving a 26-year-old female and an off-duty Maui Police Department officer.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, officers arrived and arrested 35-year-old Tristin Hickman of Kahului for the offense of Abuse of Family or Household Member.

Hickman posted his $1,000 bail and was given a court date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui police officials say Officer Hickman has since been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.