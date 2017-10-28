Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday. West shores of Maui.

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for north shores of Maui and Molokai and west shores of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marine Weather Statement: A large open ocean northwest swell will be spreading across local waters. Caution is advised for all boaters and mariners entering or leaving north and west facing harbors due to large breaking waves at channel entrances and harbor surges.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Northwest swell is up to 15 to 20 + foot faces. Pe’ahi will see occasional 30 to 40 foot faces and easing late Saturday into Sunday.

West: Northwest swell is up to 15 to 20 feet today for exposed areas. Spots open to the southwest waist high or less.

South: Easing south-southwest and south-southeast knee/waist high or less.

Our current northwest swell is forecast to remain at warning levels. Expected to hold through Saturday morning and begin to ease late Saturday into Sunday. Light winds in the morning with moderate northeast winds in the afternoon. A smaller moderate size northwest swell is expected to arrive Tuesday of next week.

The east facing shores will get some wrap from the large northwest swells. Otherwise, surf will be small generated from trade conditions.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

