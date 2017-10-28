Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday. West shores of Maui.

High Surf Warning: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for north shores of Maui and Molokai and west shores of Molokai.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marine Weather Statement: A large open ocean northwest swell will be spreading across local waters. Caution is advised for all boaters and mariners entering or leaving north and west facing harbors due to large breaking waves at channel entrances and harbor surges.

Looking Ahead

Light trade winds will fill in through the weekend. Humidity levels along with rain chances are expected to increase Sunday and into next week as winds shift from the southeast ahead of an approaching cold front.

Today & Saturday

We expect east to northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered showers. Temperatures up to 81° to 86°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph.

