The Halloween in Lahaina event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, attracted a crowd of about 20,000 people, according to Maui police.

Police say there were no arrests made during this year’s event and no significant incidents were reported.

The event, sponsored by the Lahaina Town Action Committee, started with the Keiki Parade at 4:30 p.m. Front Street was closed to motorists as thousands of visitors and residents alike attended the Halloween event.

Police say that at around 11 p.m., the street was re-opened to vehicle traffic without incident.

Captain David Silva of the Lahaina Patrol Division credited the success of the event to the work by the officers of the Maui Police Department along with the support of the Maui Fire Department, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Liquor and the West Side Highway Division.

Last year the event drew between 15,000 and 20,000 people. Maui police made no arrests but issued three traffic citations on Front Street.

In 2015, Maui police made three arrests and issued six traffic citations during the Front Street event. The department also reported six arrests and 27 citations issued during their expanded 2015 Halloween traffic enforcement effort.