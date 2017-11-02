A fatal motor vehicle collision in Waiehu overnight claimed the life of a Wailuku man.

The accident was reported at around 3:23 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 on Waiehu Beach Road, west of Kealiʻi Drive.

According to police reports, the crash occurred as a gray 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling east on Waiehu Beach Road when it veered off the roadway and onto the makai shoulder, colliding into a metal light pole. After colliding into the light pole, police say the vehicle continued to travel on the shoulder across Kealiʻi Drive, where it came to rest after striking a rock wall. The lone occupant-operator was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The operator of the pickup truck has since been identified as John V. Anken, 34, of Wailuku.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is on-going.

This was Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality in 2017, compared to 19 the same time last year.