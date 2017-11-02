The November 2017 edition of Wailuku First Friday takes place this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The free family event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Entertainment Lineup:

Kimié Miner, Meet & Greet + CD Release for “Proud as the Sun,” with Jordan Soon on the Maui Thing Stage from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Luna Overdrive at Wailuku Banyan Tree Park

Breakdancing and Uptown Dance Troop at Kipuka Square

Hypnotist Joshua Blue in front of ʻĪao Theater

Other WFF highlights on Market Street include:

· Randy Hufford Art Show at Wailuku Coffee Company

· Hawaiian Island Land Trust Silent Auction Art Benefit at Fresh Island Art Gallery

· Pono Store for the Holidays at 1993 Main Street

· “Bucks for Ducks” Benefitting Wounded Warriors at Art on Market

Parking/Street Closure Info:

Motorists are reminded that Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed.

Maui Medical Group offers free parking during Wailuku First Friday at the facility’s lot, located near the Main/High Street intersection. The Vineyard Street parking exit will close at 9 p.m.; patrons can exit the lot onto Main Street after 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vendor Information:

The Wailuku First Friday event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors. For vendor information and reservations, contact vendor coordinator Alan Takitani at (808) 281-2801. A copy of vendor’s general excise tax license, health permit (for food vendors) and additional insured will be required.

Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Tri-Isle RC&D, Inc., Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, First Hawaiian Bank, Kamaʻāina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Union-Maui, Young Brothers, Meadow Gold, HMSA, and Connec, LLC.

Friday Town Parties are celebrated every week, every month in different towns across Maui County.