Q: I just saw on the news a few days ago that Honolulu City Council passed Bill 70 making it illegal to smoke inside a vehicle with a minor (under the age of 18) present. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has 10 business days to sign this.

However, my question is, will the bill be extended to all of Hawai‘i? Or is this just for Honolulu as it doesn’t specify. And if it is just for Honolulu, will something like this be considered and passed for the island of Maui? Thank you.

A: Similar legislation has not yet been considered in Maui County. The Honolulu City legislation would not affect us here in Maui County; however, if the State Legislature passes an amendment to state law, then it would also be effective here.

A few bills addressing this issue were raised during session, but they died in committee. You may want to speak to your respective state Representative, Senator or county council member about your support for this legislation.