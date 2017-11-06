A Kīhei woman suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle collision on Wailea Alanui Drive on Sunday evening.

The incident was reported at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 on Wailea Alanui Drive north of Malukai Lane in Wailea.

Police say the crash occurred as a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, traveling north-bound on Wailea Alanui Drive, collided into the raised curb on the makai-side shoulder while negotiating a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle then climbed the curb and collided into a tree, according to police reports.

The female operator, identified by police as Rhendie M. Hepa, 21, of Kīhei, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition where she later died as a result of her injuries.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the operator was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police say the involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality for 2017, compared to 21 the same time last year.