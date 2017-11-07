The future of State lands at Honolua Bay and Līpoa Point will be the topic of discussion at a community open house on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina.

The open house will provide an opportunity for the community and area residents to learn about the planning process, view informational exhibits and contribute their ideas at their own pace.

In 2014, the State of Hawai‘i acquired the land following a tremendous effort by the community, guided by the Save Honolua Coalition, the State’s political leaders and others to prevent development of the agricultural lands surrounding Honolua Bay.

There will be no formal presentation, however, there will be several stations and information booths where participants can provide comments and speak individually to DLNR staff from different divisions, as well as Planning Consultants Hawai‘i staff.

The open house will be hosted by the Department of Land and Natural Resources and will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information about the open house event call John Summers of Planning Consultants Hawai‘i, LLC at (808) 268-4059.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Maui Senior Center is located at 788 Pauoa Street in Lahaina.